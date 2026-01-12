Prashant Tamang's wife confirms singer-actor died in his sleep
Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and a popular singer-actor, passed away on January 11, Sunday, at the age of 43. His wife Martha Aley has now confirmed that his death was natural and occurred while he was asleep. Speaking to ANI, she thanked fans for their support during this difficult time. "Thank you to everyone...I've been receiving calls from all over the world," she said.
Addressing the speculation surrounding her husband's sudden demise, Aley strongly dismissed any doubts, clarifying that there were no suspicious circumstances. "It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said. The Delhi Police have confirmed that a postmortem examination is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Before entering the music industry, Tamang served in the Kolkata Police. His journey on Indian Idol stood out not just for his vocal ability but also for the mass public support he received, particularly from the Gorkha community across India and abroad. Tamang's performances were marked by a simple, earnest singing style rather than technical flamboyance. A popular figure in the Nepali film industry, he later acted in Pataal Lok Season 2.