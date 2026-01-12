He died of a cardiac arrest

Prashant Tamang's wife confirms singer-actor died in his sleep

Jan 12, 2026

Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and a popular singer-actor, passed away on January 11, Sunday, at the age of 43. His wife Martha Aley has now confirmed that his death was natural and occurred while he was asleep. Speaking to ANI, she thanked fans for their support during this difficult time. "Thank you to everyone...I've been receiving calls from all over the world," she said.