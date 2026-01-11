'Indian Idol 3' winner Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and actor in Paatal Lok Season 2, has passed away. The singer and actor, aged 43, was declared dead at a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Sunday morning, after being rushed there from his residence, reported India Today NE. He reportedly died of a cardiac arrest. Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani confirmed Tamang's death to the outlet.

Industry reaction Tamang's sudden demise leaves industry in shock The news of Tamang's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the larger Gorkha community. Tributes have poured in from artists, community leaders, and fans alike. Nanda Kirati Dewan, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (Assam State), took to social media platforms X and Facebook to express his grief. He called it an "irreparable loss" and highlighted how Tamang helped Gorkha artists achieve recognition in India and abroad.

Emotional tribute Amit Paul, Tamang's 'Indian Idol' co-contestant, mourns his death Singer Amit Paul, who shared a close bond with Tamang since their Indian Idol days, expressed disbelief in an emotional Instagram Story. He wrote, "How's it even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still cannot process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

Funeral arrangements Tamang's body might be taken to Darjeeling Tamang had recently returned to Delhi after performing live in Arunachal Pradesh. The sudden cardiac arrest came as a shock, as Tamang had reportedly shown no prior signs of serious health problems. Discussions are currently underway regarding whether his body will be taken back to his hometown of Darjeeling for the last rites or if the funeral will be conducted in Delhi.