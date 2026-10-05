Prashanth Neel-backed '418': Cast, plot, trailer, more
What's the story
Acclaimed director Prashanth Neel is set to explore a new genre with his upcoming horror thriller 418. The Hindi trailer was recently released, giving us an eerie look into the world created by debutant writer-director Kirtan Nadagouda. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Neel, 418 will be released on October 23 during the Dussehra season.
Unsettling introduction
Trailer sets up intriguing plot around haunted house
The trailer immediately sets an unsettling tone with a scared watchman narrating eerie, strange occurrences at a haunted house.
The plot follows an 18-year-old named Vivek whose experiences blur the line between reality and hallucination.
The story takes an unsettling turn with the introduction of the enigmatic room no. 418 in the VIMS building, locked for 15 years but now being reopened against local opposition.
Character introduction
Devika's entry shifts focus to supernatural horror
The trailer then introduces Devika, whose entry signals a significant tonal shift.
From this point on, the film delves deeper into supernatural horror with disturbing visuals and unsettling incidents taking center stage.
Chaithra Achar's performance as Devika is the highlight of the clip.
The actor dominates the latter portion of the promo, suggesting that her character could be pivotal in unraveling the mystery of Room No. 418.
Cinematic elements
Technical aspects elevate the horror genre
418 focuses more on slowly building an atmosphere than relying on traditional horror tropes and jump scares.
Cinematographer Dinesh Divakar uses dark spaces, claustrophobic frames, and deliberate camera movements to create tension.
The project features background score by Venky GG and production design by Ullas Hydoor.