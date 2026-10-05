Prashanth Neel-backed '418': Cast, plot, trailer, more

The trailer immediately sets an unsettling tone with a scared watchman narrating eerie, strange occurrences at a haunted house.

The plot follows an 18-year-old named Vivek whose experiences blur the line between reality and hallucination.

The story takes an unsettling turn with the introduction of the enigmatic room no. 418 in the VIMS building, locked for 15 years but now being reopened against local opposition.