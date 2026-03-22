'Prathichaya' isn't a political thriller: Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly wants everyone to know his next film, Prathichaya, isn't a political thriller.
This is a film that talks about a father-son tale... Even though it has a political background, I am sure the family audiences will also be able to enjoy it, he shared with the media.
Release date and competition
Prathichaya drops in theaters March 26, sandwiched between two big Malayalam releases: < em>Aadu 3 on March 19 and Drishyam 3 on April 2.
Directed by B Unnikrishnan and backed by Sree Gokulam Movies, it's set for some serious box office competition.
Cast and crew of the film
Nivin plays a techie dealing with family drama rooted in politics, starring alongside Balachandra Menon (as his father), Sharaf U Dheen (the villain), and fresh face Neethu Krishna.
The supporting cast includes Vishnu Agasthya, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and Maniyanpilla Raju.
Music is by Justin Varghese and visuals are handled by Chandru Selvaraj.