Rajesh A Krishnan will helm the project

Hrithik, Pratik Gandhi collaborate on new comedy film 'Mess'

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:05 pm Mar 19, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

Prime Video India and HRX Films (a division of FilmKraft Productions) are gearing up for their next collaboration, a comedy film titled Mess. Now Variety India has reported that actor Pratik Gandhi will play the lead role in the film. The film's high-concept narrative will see him as a man with extreme OCD. The story revolves around a group of robbers who break into his house, only to realize that they need to survive the night-long standoff with him.