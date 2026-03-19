Hrithik, Pratik Gandhi collaborate on new comedy film 'Mess'
What's the story
Prime Video India and HRX Films (a division of FilmKraft Productions) are gearing up for their next collaboration, a comedy film titled Mess. Now Variety India has reported that actor Pratik Gandhi will play the lead role in the film. The film's high-concept narrative will see him as a man with extreme OCD. The story revolves around a group of robbers who break into his house, only to realize that they need to survive the night-long standoff with him.
Producer's statement
Hrithik Roshan on his collaboration with Prime Video
Speaking about the project, Hrithik Roshan said in a statement, "Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films." "Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly." The project, produced by Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under the HRX Films banner, will be directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.
Company details
More details about the company
Founded in 2019, HRX Films first backed Roshan's acclaimed 2019 biographical drama Super 30. However, it wasn't until last year that the company fully stepped into production with Prime Video India's Storm, that'll release later this year. Meanwhile, Gandhi was last seen in Hansal Mehta's series, Gandhi, which came out in September last year.