Pratik Gandhi on headlining Hrithik Roshan's film 'Mess'

Actor Pratik Gandhi , known for his versatility, is set to take on a new challenge in an upcoming movie produced by Hrithik Roshan ﻿, titled Mess. The project will see him portray a character with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Speaking about the movie and his role, Gandhi revealed what the movie is about and his journey of learning.

Film details 'The story follows a group of robbers...' Gandhi told Bollywood Hungama, "Rajesh Krishnan is directing it. Hrithik and his cousin Eshaan Roshan's HRx is producing it for Amazon as an original film." "The story follows a group of robbers who, upon invading the house of a man with OCD, realize that it's not the family but they themselves who must survive a night-long standoff with this unpredictable man with extreme OCD."

Actor's approach 'I don't want to sympathize with the character...' Gandhi further elaborated on his approach to the role, saying, "My journey is a constant process of learning, and all these characters add immense value to me as a person and as an actor." "I don't want to sympathize with the character, I want to empathize with him and create a human story rooted in emotions, one that is open to interpretation." "I've been able to explore varied genres and unique characters in all the films I've done."

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