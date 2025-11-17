Next Article
'Predator: Badlands' nears ₹15cr mark in India
Entertainment
Predator: Badlands is inching close to the ₹15 crore milestone in India, earning ₹14.83 crore after 10 days.
Even with tough competition from other movies, it managed a steady run, pulling in ₹0.83 crore on its second Sunday.
Globally, it's also catching attention and is about to hit $100 million.
How the film performed at the box office
The movie kicked off strong with ₹2.4 crore on day one and kept up momentum through its first weekend.
In week two, it stayed solid—earning between ₹0.45 and ₹0.83 crore each day—even as new films entered theaters.
Not bad for a thriller holding its own!