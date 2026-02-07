'Predator: Badlands' heads to OTT: Release date, plot, cast

The sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands, which hit Indian theaters three months ago, is finally making its way to streaming platforms. JioHotstar has confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming from February 12. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Badlands introduces a Yautja character as the protagonist for the first time in franchise history.

Plot details What is the plot of 'Predator: Badlands' The story revolves around Dek, an extraterrestrial member of the Yautja race who must prove himself worthy to be accepted into his clan. The family of aliens in Badlands follows strict rules where weakness is not tolerated. This marks a significant shift in the franchise as it positions an alien as the hero.

Casting details Who stars in the film? The role of Dek is played by New Zealand actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. The film also stars Elle Fanning as a synthetic employee of the Weyland-Yutani corporation, a fictional tech company from the Alien franchise. This crossover adds an interesting twist to Badlands's narrative. Alison Wright, Mike Homik, and Reuben de Jong also appear in key roles.

Advertisement