Meet Preetisheel Singh, National Award-winning makeup artist behind 'Dhurandhar' 

The recently released film Dhurandhar 2 and its predecessor Dhurandhar (2025) have been widely praised for the performances and gripping storyline. But what also stood out were the iconic looks of the characters, which were created by National Award-winning makeup, hair, and prosthetic artist Preetisheel Singh. From Ranveer Singh 's evolving rugged Hamza look to R Madhavan 's shocking transformation as an Intelligence Bureau officer, every look commanded attention and elevated the film's narrative. Here's more about Singh.

Career transition Singh's journey from corporate world to becoming National Award-winner Before joining the film industry, Singh worked at Tata Consultancy Services in Delhi and spent three years in New York working in corporate. However, her love for transformation and character-building started early with films like The Lord of the Rings and Chachi 420. To pursue this interest professionally, she saved money to study makeup and prosthetics abroad, as per Outlook Luxe. She would go on to win two National Awards for her work in Nanak Shah Fakir and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Career milestone Her big break and subsequent rise in industry Singh's big break came when UK-based prosthetic designer Mike Stringer needed an additional artist for Krrish 3. This opportunity further led her to work on complex character transformations for the Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir. However, it was Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider that brought her national acclaim, where she created the character lookbook, including Kay Kay Menon's prosthetic-heavy climax look. Since then, she's worked on blockbusters like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Andhadhun, and Pushpa: The Rise.

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