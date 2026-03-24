Meet Preetisheel Singh, National Award-winning makeup artist behind 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
The recently released film Dhurandhar 2 and its predecessor Dhurandhar (2025) have been widely praised for the performances and gripping storyline. But what also stood out were the iconic looks of the characters, which were created by National Award-winning makeup, hair, and prosthetic artist Preetisheel Singh. From Ranveer Singh's evolving rugged Hamza look to R Madhavan's shocking transformation as an Intelligence Bureau officer, every look commanded attention and elevated the film's narrative. Here's more about Singh.
Career transition
Singh's journey from corporate world to becoming National Award-winner
Before joining the film industry, Singh worked at Tata Consultancy Services in Delhi and spent three years in New York working in corporate. However, her love for transformation and character-building started early with films like The Lord of the Rings and Chachi 420. To pursue this interest professionally, she saved money to study makeup and prosthetics abroad, as per Outlook Luxe. She would go on to win two National Awards for her work in Nanak Shah Fakir and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Career milestone
Her big break and subsequent rise in industry
Singh's big break came when UK-based prosthetic designer Mike Stringer needed an additional artist for Krrish 3. This opportunity further led her to work on complex character transformations for the Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir. However, it was Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider that brought her national acclaim, where she created the character lookbook, including Kay Kay Menon's prosthetic-heavy climax look. Since then, she's worked on blockbusters like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Andhadhun, and Pushpa: The Rise.
Character creation
Looks she created for 'Dhurandhar'
For Dhurandhar, Singh created unforgettable character looks based on individual briefs. She crafted a rugged, slightly unkempt hairstyle and dense, structured beard for Ranveer to embody a battle-worn yet grounded spy. Akshaye Khanna's character Rahman Dakait had neatly parted hair, a polished complexion, and a clean-shaven finish, while Yalina Jamali was styled with curly hair and a refined look. Arjun Rampal reflected mystery and authority with slicked-back hair, trimmed stubble, while Madhavan underwent a near-bald transformation.