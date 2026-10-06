'Prem Keetanu' earns 1.21cr amid 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' competition

Prem Keetanu, the new comedy-drama with Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana, hasn't found its footing since releasing on October 2.

It's earned just ₹1.21 crore in four days, with Monday's numbers dropping sharply to ₹10 lakh, a big dip from Sunday.

The film is also up against strong competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which isn't helping its case.