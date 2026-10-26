'Premada Oorali' crosses ₹100cr India in 31 days, ₹121.78cr worldwide
Entertainment
Premada Oorali, the Kannada musical drama directed by Manoj Kumar and starring Shree Raam, just hit a major milestone, crossing ₹100 crore in India within 31 days.
The film's total worldwide collection is now at ₹121.78 crore, thanks to steady support from both local and overseas fans.
'Premada Oorali' peaks ₹36.40cr week 3
The movie started with a modest ₹5.32 crore in its first week but picked up serious momentum, jumping to ₹23.65 crore in week two and peaking at ₹36.40 crore in week three.
Strong word-of-mouth, Sunaad Gowtham's catchy music, and standout performances have kept audiences coming back, especially for evening shows, making Premada Oorali one of the year's big box office stories.