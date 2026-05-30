Naslen confirms 'Premalu 2' is shelved
What's the story
Premalu, a romantic entertainer directed by Girish AD, was one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2024. The film starred Naslen and Mamitha Baiju and was set in Hyderabad. It received positive reviews for its performances and storytelling, crossing the ₹100cr mark at the box office. After its success, plans for a sequel were announced, but the project has now been canceled.
Sequel cancelation
Script didn't meet expectations: Naslen
In a recent interview with Club FM, Naslen confirmed the cancellation of Premalu 2. He explained that the decision was made because of the underwhelming script. "Premalu 2 has officially been canceled. Maybe it could happen in the future. But as of now, it has been canceled. Due to certain technical reasons, the project did not reach a perfect landing," he said, per The Times of India. "The project was stopped because the script did not achieve the required perfection."
Upcoming ventures
Naslen's upcoming projects
Despite the setback with Premalu 2, Naslen has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. He is reportedly a part of Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring actor Suriya. He is also associated with Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party 2 and Khalid Rahman's Mattancherry Mafia, which stars Mammootty. Meanwhile, Premalu also starred Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Altaf Salim, and Meenakshi Raveendran.