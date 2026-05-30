Naslen confirms 'Premalu 2' is shelved

Sequel cancelation

Script didn't meet expectations: Naslen

In a recent interview with Club FM, Naslen confirmed the cancellation of Premalu 2. He explained that the decision was made because of the underwhelming script. "Premalu 2 has officially been canceled. Maybe it could happen in the future. But as of now, it has been canceled. Due to certain technical reasons, the project did not reach a perfect landing," he said, per The Times of India. "The project was stopped because the script did not achieve the required perfection."