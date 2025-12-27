Anuparna Roy confirms prequel, sequel to 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'
What's the story
Anuparna Roy, who made history by winning the Best Director award at the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival for her debut film Songs of Forgotten Trees, recently spoke about her future projects. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she is currently working on a prequel to her acclaimed film. She also spoke about its reception in India and abroad.
Film's journey
Roy recently attended the International Film Festival of Kerala with one of her film's actors, Sumi Baghel. She expressed her happiness about the film's reception in India, saying, "So far, it has been amazing in India." "I like it because after creating something, one always feels the urge to showcase it to the people around them, in our own country."
Upcoming ventures
Roy revealed that she is working on a prequel to Songs of Forgotten Trees, followed by a sequel. She also mentioned another film about a bar dancer, saying, "I am very much making a prequel of Songs of Forgotten Trees, and then the sequel." "But I am excited about the prequel because it will have Jhuma Nath inside it, and I am shaping that story; a lot of it has stayed with me."
Cultural contrast
Roy noted a stark difference in the film's reception between India and abroad. She said, "The difference is huge. Outside India, the reaction is very overwhelming... because sexual identity is not a big deal anymore. Here in India, it is a big deal." "People cannot talk about it openly; they cannot express their feelings about each other openly."
Emotional journey
Roy revealed that Songs of Forgotten Trees is a deeply personal story for her. She said, "Somehow, I felt like Thooya, and somewhere I felt like Shwetha." "There is a point in life when one falls in love, and one does not see gender." The film follows the story of Thooya, an aspiring actor who survives in Mumbai by using her beauty and wit. It stars Naaz Shaikh, Baghel, and Bhushan Shimpi.