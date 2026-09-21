President Murmu presenting at 72nd National Film Awards Ekta Nagar
Entertainment
The 72nd National Film Awards are set for Tuesday, September 22, at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, right by the Statue of Unity.
President Droupadi Murmu will present the honors at the event, which begins after 4pm
Expect a packed house: there is space for more than 2,000 guests and VIPs.
Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor
This year, 92 artists are getting recognized. Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam) both win Best Actor.
Article 370 grabs Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam named Best Actress. Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; Bhangar is Best Non-Feature Film.
Plus, veteran actor Anant Nag will be honored with the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
You can catch all the action live on DD National's YouTube channel from 3pm IST.