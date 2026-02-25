'Pride and Prejudice': First look at Netflix's reimagining is here
Netflix just shared a sneak peek of its upcoming six-episode Pride and Prejudice series, reimagining Jane Austen's classic for a new generation.
Emma Corrin steps into the role of Elizabeth Bennet, with Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.
The cast also features Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, and Daryl McCormack.
Premiere date, plot details, and more
The teaser hints at a faithful but fresh take on Austen's iconic story—think classic romance with modern energy.
The show is set to premiere in 2026.
With a star-studded cast and creative team behind it, this could be the romantic comedy series everyone will be talking about.