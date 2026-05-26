'Moonlight' to 'Rocketman': Pride Film Festival 2026 is here

The Pride Film Festival is returning on Friday (May 29) with a diverse selection of films that delve into themes of identity, belonging, and self-expression. The festival will run for a week across 20 cities and 40 cinemas. This year's lineup includes the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, the Elton John musical biopic Rocketman, and the Marathi film Baapya.

Film selection 'Cinema has always been a powerful medium for empathy' The Pride Film Festival aims to "foster inclusion and celebrate diverse voices" through storytelling. Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd., said in a statement, "Cinema has always been a powerful medium for empathy, identity and dialogue." "We believe storytelling has the ability to foster inclusion and celebrate diverse voices, and this festival is a reflection of that commitment."

Film details Internationally acclaimed films in the lineup Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, is a coming-of-age drama that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film follows Chiron as he navigates race, identity, and sexuality while growing up in Miami. Rocketman, directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton as John, explores John's rise to fame while also delving into his personal struggles with fame, addiction, and identity.

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