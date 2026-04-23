Prime Video and Varma's 'Matka King' set in 1960s Mumbai
Entertainment
Prime Video and Vijay Varma are back with another hit: Matka King.
Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows a cotton trader who shakes up the city by launching the Matka gambling network.
The show's strong storytelling and cultural vibe are getting lots of love, further cementing this duo's reputation for binge-worthy content.
Celebrities praise Varma's 'Matka King' performance
Vijay Varma's nuanced performance is drawing major praise, with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan sending best wishes and Priyanka Chopra cheering on the team online.
Even director Rajkumar Hirani shared he feels personally connected to the story, adding to all the excitement around Matka King.