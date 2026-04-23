Prime Video and Varma's 'Matka King' set in 1960s Mumbai Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Prime Video and Vijay Varma are back with another hit: Matka King.

Set in 1960s Mumbai, the series follows a cotton trader who shakes up the city by launching the Matka gambling network.

The show's strong storytelling and cultural vibe are getting lots of love, further cementing this duo's reputation for binge-worthy content.