Prime Video announces 26 original shows in Tamil, Telugu Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Prime Video just announced its biggest-ever lineup of South Indian content: 26 new Tamil and Telugu originals are planned across the next 24 months (spanning March 2026-March 2028).

Instead of spreading thin, the platform is doubling down on regional stories, with dedicated creative teams now in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video says this is about building genuine regional services through sustained storytelling, not just ticking boxes.