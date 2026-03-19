Prime Video announces 26 original shows in Tamil, Telugu
Prime Video just announced its biggest-ever lineup of South Indian content: 26 new Tamil and Telugu originals are planned across the next 24 months (spanning March 2026-March 2028).
Instead of spreading thin, the platform is doubling down on regional stories, with dedicated creative teams now in Chennai and Hyderabad.
Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video says this is about building genuine regional services through sustained storytelling, not just ticking boxes.
Earlier hits and audience preferences
Prime Video's earlier hits like Suzhal, Vadhandhi, and Dhootha have already shown that South Indian audiences love diverse stories: over 60% of Prime Video customers watch in more than four languages!
This massive slate signals Prime Video's increased investment in South Indian regional storytelling and includes projects aimed at engaging younger audiences.