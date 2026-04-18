Prime Video buys 'Jailer 2' rights for ₹160cr, Tamil record
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just set a new record for Tamil cinema, with Amazon Prime Video picking up the streaming rights for ₹160 crore, beating the previous high set by Thug Life.
This huge deal shows just how much hype there is around the sequel, all thanks to Rajinikanth's enduring star power.
'Jailer 2' leak prompts anti-piracy
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings together a powerhouse cast featuring Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, and Vijay Sethupathi, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Even after a recent leak online, the team is stepping up anti-piracy efforts to protect the film ahead of its 2026 release.