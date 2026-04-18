Prime Video buys 'Jailer 2' rights for ₹160cr, Tamil record Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just set a new record for Tamil cinema, with Amazon Prime Video picking up the streaming rights for ₹160 crore, beating the previous high set by Thug Life.

This huge deal shows just how much hype there is around the sequel, all thanks to Rajinikanth's enduring star power.