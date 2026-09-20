Prime Video cancels 'Ride or Die' after 1 season

The official logline of Ride or Die reads, "Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin."

"When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith's past, and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they're forced to go on the run together."