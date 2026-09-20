Prime Video cancels 'Ride or Die' after 1 season
What's the story
Prime Video's buddy dramedy series, Ride or Die, has been canceled after just one season. The show, which stars Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, premiered in July this year. The project comprises eight episodes and also stars Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, and Jamie Parker.
Show synopsis
This is what 'Ride or Die' is about
The official logline of Ride or Die reads, "Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin."
"When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith's past, and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they're forced to go on the run together."
Production details
Meet the creative team behind the series
Tessa Coates created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner along with Matt Miller and director Peyton Reed.
The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Amazon MGM Studios and Andy and Barbara Muschietti's Double Dream and Spencer's Orit Entertainment.
It was directed by Reed, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, and Lauren Wolkstein.