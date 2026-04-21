Prime Video drops 'Citadel' S2 trailer Chopra Jonas Madden Tucci
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the Citadel Season two trailer, bringing back Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci for another round of high-stakes missions.
This time, they're teaming up to stop a global conspiracy: cue lots of action and suspense.
Fans are already buzzing online about the intense new footage.
'Citadel' integrates canceled spin offs
Season two lands on May 6, 2026, with fresh faces Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings joining the cast.
Plus, storylines from the canceled Indian and Italian spin-offs (Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana) are going to be integrated into the main show, so everything's coming together in one place this time.
No separate spin-offs; it's all happening here!