Prime Video drops 'Citadel' S2 trailer Chopra Jonas Madden Tucci

'Citadel' integrates canceled spin offs

Season two lands on May 6, 2026, with fresh faces Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings joining the cast.

Plus, storylines from the canceled Indian and Italian spin-offs (Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana) are going to be integrated into the main show, so everything's coming together in one place this time.

No separate spin-offs; it's all happening here!