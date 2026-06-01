Prime Video drops 'Raakh' trailer starring Fazal in 1970s Delhi
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Raakh, a crime thriller set in late 1970s Delhi.
Ali Fazal stars as sub-inspector Jayprakash, who's digging into the mysterious disappearance of two kids.
Sonali Bendre plays a worried mother, and Aamir Bashir is also part of the main cast.
The vibe is tense and gritty, with plenty of suspense.
Roy directs 'Raakh' probing morality
Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, Raakh isn't just about solving a crime: it explores tough questions about human nature and morality.
Fazal calls it a layered police procedural where his character's flaws really come through.
Bendre says her role let her tap into some intense emotions, making Raakh feel deeply human beneath all the thriller action.
The supporting cast includes Akash Makhija and Dibyendu Bhattacharya; plus, it's created by the makers behind Paatal Lok and Pari.
Mark your calendars: Raakh premieres June 12, 2026!