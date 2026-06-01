Prime Video drops 'Raakh' trailer starring Fazal in 1970s Delhi

Roy directs 'Raakh' probing morality

Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, Raakh isn't just about solving a crime: it explores tough questions about human nature and morality.

Fazal calls it a layered police procedural where his character's flaws really come through.

Bendre says her role let her tap into some intense emotions, making Raakh feel deeply human beneath all the thriller action.

The supporting cast includes Akash Makhija and Dibyendu Bhattacharya; plus, it's created by the makers behind Paatal Lok and Pari.

Mark your calendars: Raakh premieres June 12, 2026!