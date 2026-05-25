Prime Video premieres 'The Pyramid Scheme' June 5 in Haridwar
Entertainment
Prime Video is bringing The Pyramid Scheme, a new drama series set in Haridwar's pyramid marketing world, on June 5.
With Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Shekhar Suman leading the cast, the show explores ambition and how chasing quick success can get messy.
Goldy pulled into betrayal and consequences
The story centers on Goldy, a young guy hoping for a bigger life, whose partnership with the honest Manoj Srivastava pulls him into a risky web of betrayal and consequences.
Directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey with a diverse ensemble, it promises relatable dilemmas and standout performances.
If you liked Panchayat or Aspirants, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.