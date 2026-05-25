Prime Video premieres 'The Pyramid Scheme' June 5 in Haridwar

Goldy pulled into betrayal and consequences

The story centers on Goldy, a young guy hoping for a bigger life, whose partnership with the honest Manoj Srivastava pulls him into a risky web of betrayal and consequences.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey with a diverse ensemble, it promises relatable dilemmas and standout performances.

If you liked Panchayat or Aspirants, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.