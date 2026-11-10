Prince Harry and Meghan attend European Parliament memorial in Brussels
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since the arrest of Meghan's father, attending a memorial event in Brussels.
The couple showed up early at the European Parliament for the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial, which honors children impacted by social media harms.
They kept things low-key, wearing dark outfits and skipping questions from reporters.
Thomas Markle arrested on CSAM charges
Their appearance comes just days after Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
The timing has put extra attention on Harry and Meghan's ongoing work around digital safety, a cause they've championed since 2025.
This trip also marks their first official overseas engagement since moving back to the United Kingdom from California, as they settle into a new chapter of public life.