Prince Harry mulls Princess Diana documentary for 30th anniversary
Prince Harry is thinking about making a documentary to mark 30 years since Princess Diana's passing.
He's already reached out to some of her friends and his uncle, Earl Spencer, to take part in a potential film.
If it happens, the project would be produced by Archewell Productions, which he runs with Meghan Markle.
Netflix likely home amid royal tensions
The documentary would probably land on Netflix, thanks to Harry and Meghan's ongoing partnership with the streaming giant.
The idea comes as things remain tense between Harry and Prince William over how their mother's legacy is handled.
William isn't too happy about all the constant comparisons to Diana.
Recently, Earl Spencer also pointed out in a BBC interview that "I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example," drawing parallels with what Harry and Meghan have faced.