Prince Harry says never wanted royal role on Australia tour Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Australia, opening up about life after stepping back from royal duties.

At the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Harry shared he never really wanted the royal job after losing his mother, Princess Diana, saying honestly, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: I don't want this job. I don't want this role - wherever this is headed, I don't like it."

Their four-day tour is all about supporting sports, mental health, and veterans.