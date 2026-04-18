Prince Harry says never wanted royal role on Australia tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Australia, opening up about life after stepping back from royal duties.
At the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Harry shared he never really wanted the royal job after losing his mother, Princess Diana, saying honestly, "After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: I don't want this job. I don't want this role - wherever this is headed, I don't like it."
Their four-day tour is all about supporting sports, mental health, and veterans.
Meghan Markle details relentless online abuse
Meghan spoke candidly with Australian mental health group Batyr about "Every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world, man or woman." calling out how cruel social media can be just for clicks.
The couple's privately funded trip has sparked mixed reactions but keeps shining a light on mental health and other issues they care about, even while handling plenty of public scrutiny.