Prince Harry to skydive for Sunnybrook and True Patriot Love
Prince Harry is gearing up to skydive for two Canadian military charities, Sunnybrook and True Patriot Love, later this month.
This will be one of his first big public moments since he and Meghan moved back to the UK with their kids.
The idea was sparked after Harry met 102-year-old World War II veteran Ed Marshall in Toronto last year (Ed actually skydived for his 100th birthday!)
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games
Harry's always been close to military causes: he served in the British Army for a decade and started the Invictus Games. The charities he's supporting helped with those games in Canada.
The family returned to the UK last August to be closer to King Charles III as he battles cancer, and they're planning to stay a while, even enrolling Archie and Lilibet in a prep school with $25k per year tuition.
Ed's grandson Bailey is expected at the event too, but the exact date hasn't dropped yet.