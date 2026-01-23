Prince Narula to join 'The 50' after initially declining offer

Reality TV star Prince Narula has confirmed his participation in the upcoming reality show The 50. The Roadies XX gang leader revealed that at first, he had turned down the offer as he had distanced himself from reality shows. However, he was eventually convinced by "The Lion" to participate.

Show acceptance Narula's journey from declining to accepting 'The 50' In a promo for The 50, Narula is seen working out when he receives the "golden ticket" for the show. He initially declined the offer, stating, "Waise maine iss show ke liye mana kar diya tha kyunki ab main reality shows nahi karta (I initially said no to this show because I don't do reality shows anymore)."

Contestant caution Narula's playful warning to fellow contestants After being challenged by "The Lion," Narula finally agreed to participate in The 50. He also playfully warned his fellow contestants, saying "Bachke rehna (Watch out)," and referred to himself as the "Badshah of reality shows." For the unversed, he has previously won several reality shows, including MTV Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9.

Advertisement