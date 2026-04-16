Prince exhibited strange behavior before his death, reveals former bandmate

In the lead-up to his tragic fentanyl overdose death, music legend Prince exhibited strange behavior and memory lapses, according to his former bandmate. BrownMark, who played bass for The Revolution from 1981 to 1986, told Page Six, "I knew something was wrong...Something was not right with his memory and his behavior." This revelation comes nearly a decade after the iconic musician's untimely demise.

Reunion details BrownMark was contacted by Prince after years of silence After years of no contact, BrownMark was contacted by a mutual connection, Jim Lundstrom, who worked as a janitor at Paisley Park. Lundstrom told him, "Mark, I have a feeling that [Prince is] going to get in touch with you because he won't stop talking about you." Soon after, BrownMark received a call from Prince, asking him to "fly to Minneapolis" for a collaboration. Despite their complicated relationship, BrownMark agreed and flew to Minneapolis from California.

Memory issues Prince had forgotten he invited BrownMark to Minneapolis Upon arriving in Minneapolis, BrownMark was shocked to find that Prince had forgotten he was coming. He spent days alone in his hotel, unsure of what was happening. When he finally met drummer John Blackwell Jr., he learned that Prince had no idea BrownMark was at the hotel. "That's when I knew something was wrong," said BrownMark, noting, "Something was not right with his memory and his behavior."

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Drug impact BrownMark speculates on the musician's opioid use and memory issues BrownMark now believes that Prince's short-term memory was affected by the opioids he reportedly used before his death. The bassist said, "Man, [pills] just clouds your memory. And I think that's what was happening with him because he was heavily relying upon opioids for his pain, for his hip." Prince reportedly believed he was purchasing Vicodin before his April 21, 2016, death, unaware the pills were laced with fentanyl.

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