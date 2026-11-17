Prince William, Kate to meet Karan Johar: What we know
What's the story
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to visit the Mumbai office of Dharma Productions on Wednesday (November 18). The visit will be a part of their engagements in India before they head to Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Filmmaker Karan Johar is playing a crucial role in these engagements.
Event details
Royals to attend Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by Johar
Johar is hosting the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, an environmental initiative launched by William in 2020.
The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Center and will award five winners $1.3 million each to help them address urgent environmental issues.
The ceremony is expected to be attended by around 5,000 guests and feature Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rami Malek, and Sachin Tendulkar among the presenters.
Cultural engagement
The royal couple's Mumbai itinerary so far
The royal couple's Mumbai itinerary has already given them a glimpse into the city's culture and sustainability efforts.
After arriving on a commercial flight, they engaged in several activities, including playing gully cricket with young players and cricket legend Tendulkar at Ballard Estate.
They also rode the Mumbai Metro and enjoyed local delicacies like kulhad chai while exploring the city's culture.
Personal touch
Significance of royal couple's visit to India
The royal visit to India is also personally significant as it is their first joint return since 2016 and Middleton's first major overseas engagement since her cancer treatment in 2024.
King Charles III has visited Mumbai several times over the years.
Meanwhile, the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday.