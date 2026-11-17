Johar is hosting the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, an environmental initiative launched by William in 2020.

The event will take place at the Jio World Convention Center and will award five winners $1.3 million each to help them address urgent environmental issues.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by around 5,000 guests and feature Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rami Malek, and Sachin Tendulkar among the presenters.