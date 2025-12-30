'Princess Bride' actor Cary Elwes honors late director Rob Reiner

Cary Elwes, the actor who took on the role of Westley in Rob Reiner 's 1987 fantasy hit The Princess Bride, has paid tribute to the late director. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, Elwes shared his grief and admiration for Reiner, who was killed along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner , on December 14. Their son, Nick Reiner , has been charged with their murders.

Tribute details Elwes recalled his 1st meeting with Reiner Elwes shared, "Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words." He wrote, "I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride. And from that very first meeting, I fell in love with him." "As we began spending more time together, I knew this was someone I wanted in my life." "I also knew that by casting me as Westley, he was giving me the keys to the castle."

Director's legacy Elwes praised Reiner's passion and brilliance Elwes went on to praise Reiner as a "brilliant" filmmaker who loved the process of making a film. He recalled how Reiner used to say, "Once the movie is released it belongs to other people. But while you are making it, that's your time on the planet, so you wanna make it good." The actor also remembered his time with Reiner on The Princess Bride as "beyond great."

Tribute to Michele Elwes remembered Singer Reiner in his tribute Elwes didn't forget to honor Singer Reiner, who made a "great team" with her husband. He said, "Their only interest in fame was that it allowed them to shine a light on causes they believed in, especially helping those who were marginalized." Elwes ended the tribute, saying, "Because my heart still aches every time I think of you, I know the grief of losing you too soon will likely never go away."