Rajkumar Hirani's 'Pritam and Pedro' gets release date on JioHotstar

The series, directed by Arun, is shrouded in mystery but promises to deliver a quirky and unpredictable narrative. Speaking about the project, Hirani said he has always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. He added that the long-format space allowed them to delve deeper into the characters' journeys.

Poster

Hirani's son to debut with the series

Makers dropped a poster on Tuesday while announcing the release date. While it does not reveal much, we see two men, one of them a cop, resting against an ATM machine right in the middle of a beach overlooking the sea. Earlier reports had suggested Arshad Warsi would be playing a senior cop's role who teams up with a tech-savvy young officer, most likely played by Hirani's son Vir in his acting debut.