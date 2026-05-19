Rajkumar Hirani's 'Pritam and Pedro' gets release date on JioHotstar
What's the story
The much-awaited web series Pritam and Pedro, directed by Avinash Arun, will premiere on JioHotstar on July 3. The show marks Rajkumar Hirani's debut in the streaming space, known for his unique storytelling style that combines warmth, humor, emotion, and human connection. Alok Jain of JioStar expressed excitement about this partnership with Hirani for Pritam and Pedro.
Show details
'Long format allowed us to delve deeper'
The series, directed by Arun, is shrouded in mystery but promises to deliver a quirky and unpredictable narrative. Speaking about the project, Hirani said he has always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. He added that the long-format space allowed them to delve deeper into the characters' journeys.
Poster
Hirani's son to debut with the series
Makers dropped a poster on Tuesday while announcing the release date. While it does not reveal much, we see two men, one of them a cop, resting against an ATM machine right in the middle of a beach overlooking the sea. Earlier reports had suggested Arshad Warsi would be playing a senior cop's role who teams up with a tech-savvy young officer, most likely played by Hirani's son Vir in his acting debut.
Twitter Post
Check out the first look poster here
Rajkumar Hirani + Hotstar Specials - That’s your cue! #HotstarSpecials #PritamAndPedro - Streaming July 3rd, only on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/OtcZb5yptY— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 19, 2026