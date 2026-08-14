CBFC clears Prithviraj's 'Khalifa' with U/A certificate

The film also stars Mohini as Noorjahan, Kyraa Vasudevan as Vyshanavi, and Master Nafash as Rushin.

Shammi Thilakan plays Raghavan while Shine Varghese appears as Sudhip.

The team had wrapped up shooting in June after filming crucial sequences in Dubai earlier this year.

Sukumaran plays Aamir Ali in the film, which he had teased on his birthday last year with a glimpse video.