CBFC clears Prithviraj's 'Khalifa' with U/A certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the much-awaited revenge thriller Khalifa, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, directed by Vysakh, has been given a U/A certificate and is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 20. The announcement was made by Sukumaran himself on Instagram with a new poster.
Film details
Meet the cast and characters of 'Khalifa'
The film also stars Mohini as Noorjahan, Kyraa Vasudevan as Vyshanavi, and Master Nafash as Rushin.
Shammi Thilakan plays Raghavan while Shine Varghese appears as Sudhip.
The team had wrapped up shooting in June after filming crucial sequences in Dubai earlier this year.
Sukumaran plays Aamir Ali in the film, which he had teased on his birthday last year with a glimpse video.
Teaser insights
Here's what the 'Khalifa' glimpse revealed
The Khalifa glimpse video starts with a news bulletin voiceover about the discovery of a multi-million-dollar gold smuggling racket operating from the Middle East.
The racket was reportedly being run through networks in London, Nepal, and Kerala.
In the video, an old man is interrogated by a customs official named Panicker.