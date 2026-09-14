'Daayra': Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Meghna Gulzar's 'brutally objective' direction
What's the story
In an exclusive interview with Zoom, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran recently praised director Meghna Gulzar for her balanced storytelling in the upcoming crime thriller Daayra. The film features him as DCP Raman Kumar, who is investigated for an alleged staged encounter. He faces off against Kareena Kapoor Khan's DCP Ajooni Kohli in this drama directed by National Film Award winner Gulzar.
Film's essence
This is how Sukumaran described 'Daayra'
Sukumaran told Zoom, "Daayra is not a film that is going to tell you this is right or wrong. It's just going to give you two perspectives."
"It's going to ask you questions from both sides of the perspectives. Then it's for you to decide."
He added, "If the film has truly worked the way we think it has, you will not be able to decide. It will leave you doubting."
Director's skill
He lauded Gulzar's balanced storytelling
Sukumaran further praised Gulzar for her ability to remain objective while presenting both sides of the story.
He said, "But for Meghna as a filmmaker, the biggest challenge I would like to believe is to be so intimate with either one of these characters, either one of these perspectives, but still be far enough to be brutally objective about both these sides of the argument."
Release details
More on the film and its release date
Sukumaran also highlighted Gulzar's meticulous choices in Daayra, including her decision to focus closely on a character.
He said, "You realize she's made an umpteen number of choices because she wanted it to be objective." "To maintain that through a two-hour film is not easy. She has done it masterfully."
Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Daayra will be released in theaters on September 18.
It will clash with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.