Why Prithviraj Sukumaran said yes to 'Daayra'
What's the story
The official trailer for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming crime thriller Daayra was launched on Monday. The film, produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. At the launch event, Sukumaran shared his thoughts about the project and his experience working with Gulzar.
Actor's perspective
'I am going to be very proud...': Sukumaran
Sukumaran expressed confidence that Daayra will remain one of his most cherished movies, regardless of its box office performance.
He described his collaboration with Gulzar as challenging but deeply rewarding.
"Irrespective of what happens on September 18, this is a film I am going to be very proud of."
Film's journey
Sukumaran's initial hesitation to take on 'Daayra'
Interestingly, Sukumaran wasn't initially looking to take on Daayra due to his prior commitments.
However, after hearing Gulzar's narration of the drama, he couldn't say no.
"She just gave me this really good narration. She narrates the film really well. She gave me the narration and I kept thinking to myself that I cannot say no to this," he recalled.
His decision was further solidified when Gulzar mentioned Kapoor Khan's potential involvement in the project.
Director's commendation
'One of the toughest filmmakers': Sukumaran on Gulzar
Sukumaran also lauded Gulzar as a filmmaker, describing her as "one of the nicest human beings I have met and one of the toughest filmmakers I have worked with."
Despite their disagreements, he believes these creative arguments only served to strengthen the project.
"I have had a lot many arguments with her, but the thing with Meghna is she never fails to answer a why," he said.
The movie will release on September 18.