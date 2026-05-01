'I, Nobody' teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will leave you guessing

Teaser details

Is Rajeevan behind it all?

The teaser gives a glimpse into Rajeevan's life as an ordinary man with a family. However, his life takes a turn when he becomes the key player in a bank heist. The mystery surrounding him deepens as viewers are left wondering if he's merely caught up in this situation or if he's orchestrated the entire robbery himself. The film promises to be filled with intrigue and cunning, making every question revolve around Rajeevan's survival.