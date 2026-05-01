'I, Nobody' teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will leave you guessing
What's the story
The first teaser for the upcoming heist action thriller I, Nobody has been released. The film marks the maiden collaboration between actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Nisam Basheer. Set to release in July 2026, the movie revolves around an ordinary man named Rajeevan who finds himself at the center of a bank heist. The one-minute-20-second-long teaser raises questions about his role in this robbery- whether he's a victim or its mastermind.
Teaser details
Is Rajeevan behind it all?
The teaser gives a glimpse into Rajeevan's life as an ordinary man with a family. However, his life takes a turn when he becomes the key player in a bank heist. The mystery surrounding him deepens as viewers are left wondering if he's merely caught up in this situation or if he's orchestrated the entire robbery himself. The film promises to be filled with intrigue and cunning, making every question revolve around Rajeevan's survival.
Release date
Film to hit theaters in July 2026
The film is set to hit theaters in July 2026. The teaser was released by E4 Entertainment on their YouTube channel. With a gripping storyline and Sukumaran's stellar performance, I, Nobody is expected to be a thrilling addition to the heist action thriller genre. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijaya Raghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshathra, and Aira are part of the cast.