Priya Bhavani Shankar joins Ravi Teja in 'Irumudi'
What's the story
Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar (36) has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja (58) in their upcoming film, Irumudi. The announcement was made by the makers on Sunday. In this Shiva Nirvana directorial, Bhavani Shankar will be seen as Kaveri, a character described as "a caring wife and a doting mother." The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Film details
More about the film
The film, which was tentatively titled RT77, is said to be a family entertainer revolving around Teja's character and his daughter. The first poster of the movie featured Teja in a dhoti surrounded by friends in a celebratory mood. He also held his daughter in one hand. Sharing the poster, Teja had expressed excitement about being part of Irumudi with Nirvana and Mythri Movie Makers.
Actor's journey
Teja's recent work and upcoming projects
Teja was last seen in the romantic comedy Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. The film is expected to premiere on digital platforms soon. Meanwhile, Irumudi also stars Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, and Ramesh Indira. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer, while Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer.