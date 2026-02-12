Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya, sues sister-in-law, seeks ₹20cr in damages

Priya Kapur , the widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has filed a civil defamation suit against her sister-in-law Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri. The suit was filed before the Delhi High Court under its ordinary original civil jurisdiction. She has sought ₹20cr in damages, alleging that statements made about her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts, and republished online content have harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress.

Legal demands Kapur has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions Additionally, Kapur has sought permanent and mandatory injunctions restraining the defendants from publishing or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content. She has also asked for directions to remove existing material from digital, social, and media platforms.

Defamation claims Allegations of false statements damaging reputation The plaint states that after her husband's death in June 2025, a series of false statements were made against Kapur, damaging her public image and personal dignity. The suit alleges that such content was widely shared and republished across online platforms, causing ongoing harm to her reputation and distress to her and her children.

Advertisement

Podcast controversy Specific reference to interviews on 'InControversial' podcast The plaint specifically refers to interviews aired on the podcast InControversial with Chaudhri. The plaintiff alleges that remarks made during these interviews were later circulated on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and X, thereby increasing their reach and impact. She claims that these statements falsely questioned her integrity, professional conduct, and role in business matters, thereby affecting her standing in society.

Advertisement

Criminal complaint Criminal defamation complaint filed In addition to the civil suit, Kapur has recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira and another individual. In that complaint, she alleges that various statements made against her across podcasts, press interviews, social media content, and republished online content form part of "a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage" her reputation. The complaint has been filed before a trial court, where proceedings have been initiated.