Sunjay Kapur family feud escalates, Priya accuses mother-in-law of perjury

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested mediation between the feuding members of the Sunjay Kapur family , who are embroiled in a bitter legal battle involving a significant fortune, reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore. However, on Wednesday, Kapur's widow Priya Kapur accused mother-in-law Rani Kapur of perjury. This was in response to a civil suit filed by Rani against the RK Family Trust. The broader dispute also involves actor Kapur's ex-wife-actor Karisma Kapoor and their children Kiaan and Samaira.

Counterclaims Rani accuses Kapur and Priya of cheating Rani has alleged that Priya, her son's third wife, cheated her and diverted her assets into the RK Family Trust without her consent. She also sought dissolution of the trust and restitution of all assets. The suit alleges that after a stroke in September 2017, Rani became dependent on Kapur and Priya, who allegedly took advantage of this to divert her assets into the trust.

Defense strategy This is what Priya's team said In response to Rani's civil suit, Priya has accused her mother-in-law of perjury. She claimed that Rani had "played a fraud on the court" and sought dismissal of the case against the RK Family Trust. Rani's lawyer told the court: "Yesterday the court suggested mediation and urged Priya to take proactive steps...and today she is filing perjury charges against an 80-year-old." This came after the High Court's observations about "washing dirty linen in public."

Legal proceedings Family should enjoy wealth together: HC The court observed, "God blessed the family with significant wealth that should be enjoyed by everyone." It then issued a notice to Rani, seeking her response within four weeks. A rejoinder may be filed within two weeks. The suit maintains that Rani is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate, the founder and promoter of the Sona Group.

