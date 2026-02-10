Delhi HC suggests mediation in Sunjay Kapur's estate battle

The Delhi High Court has suggested mediation in the ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate. The dispute involves his mother Rani Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, and ex-wife-actor Karisma Kapoor 's children over the Rani Kapur Family Trust. Justice Mini Pushkarna described the situation on Tuesday as a "very sorry state of affairs," emphasizing that all parties are grieving differently after Kapur's death.

Mediation suggestion 'You all should live a life in a good manner' The court urged all parties to resolve their disputes amicably through mediation, per Bar & Bench. "D No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should honor the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All the parties are in pain, and they are grieving in one of the other forms," said Justice Pushkarna. She added, "God has given you financial wealth, and you all should live a life in a good manner."

Court's advice 'Blessing shouldn't turn into a curse' The court further advised, "D No 1 should also see that at the end of the day, it was the plaintiff's husband who founded everything." "Not only the plaintiff but also the other children and grandchildren should share that booty. Families are involved, but you all should resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner; the blessing shouldn't turn into a curse."

Advertisement

Legal proceedings High court issued summons to Sachdev Kapur earlier The High Court had earlier issued summons to Sachdev Kapur and others on a lawsuit filed by Rani. In her suit, the 80-year-old alleged that the family trust was created using "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents. She also sought directions to permanently restrain Sachdev Kapur and her grandchildren from using or acting in furtherance of the RK Family Trust.

Advertisement