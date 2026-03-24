Priya removes Rani as trustee of Sunjay's family trust

The ongoing legal battle

After Priya sent Rani a cease-and-desist notice in January over her challenges to the trust, Rani fired back with a civil suit questioning how the trust is run and who owns its assets.

Priya issued a notice on 24 March stating that Rani stands removed as trustee with effect from 25 March 2026.

Not to be outdone, Rani tried to remove Priya just days ago, so now it's all up to the Delhi High Court to sort things out.