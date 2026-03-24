Priya removes Rani as trustee of Sunjay's family trust
Big changes in the RK Family Trust: Priya Kapur has issued a notice removing Rani Kapur as a trustee, effective 25 March 2026, saying she broke important trust rules.
The trust was set up by Rani for her son Sunjay back in 2017, but after Sunjay's passing last year, things have gotten complicated.
Now, the trust's future is in the hands of his heirs, including Priya.
The ongoing legal battle
After Priya sent Rani a cease-and-desist notice in January over her challenges to the trust, Rani fired back with a civil suit questioning how the trust is run and who owns its assets.
Priya issued a notice on 24 March stating that Rani stands removed as trustee with effect from 25 March 2026.
Not to be outdone, Rani tried to remove Priya just days ago, so now it's all up to the Delhi High Court to sort things out.