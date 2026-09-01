'Someone who comes...': Priyadarshan, Boman Irani talk about 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Boman Irani recently spoke to Hindustan Times about their upcoming film, Haiwaan. The movie, which marks the director's return to serious cinema after years of comedies, tells the story of a man seeking revenge against an unjust legal system. Irani described, "Haiwaan is someone who comes in the way of creators making good cinema." Priyadarshan agreed.
Film inspiration
On 'Haiwaan's adaptation of 'Oppam'
Haiwaan is an adaptation of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal.
Both films explore the world through the eyes of a blind protagonist, played by Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan.
Priyadarshan explained his approach to this character development, saying he studied how blind children interact and recognize their friends by voice before writing the original film.
Akshay Kumar plays the titular character.
Filmmaking insights
More on the film and its characters
Priyadarshan shared his filmmaking philosophy, stating, "One thing I'm very sure of. The first 10 minutes of any film are never bad, be it any film in the world."
"All the information about the character is in the first 10 minutes of Haiwaan...Then you take the film forward."
Irani discussed his character's moral dilemmas.
He said, "It's Sophie's choice...The system says one thing, and if my character takes a call, he is doing it because that's what the law is."
Judicial dilemma
Priyadarshan discusses the film's message
Priyadarshan further elaborated on the moral choices faced by judges and lawyers in the story.
He said, "In the judiciary, every judge and lawyer talks about this one choice: proof and conscience."
"Every judge has experienced a clash between the two. This is what I wanted to convey in this story."
The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and features a cameo by Mohanlal. It will be released on September 11.