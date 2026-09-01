'Someone who comes...': Priyadarshan, Boman Irani talk about 'Haiwaan'

Priyadarshan further elaborated on the moral choices faced by judges and lawyers in the story.

He said, "In the judiciary, every judge and lawyer talks about this one choice: proof and conscience."

"Every judge has experienced a clash between the two. This is what I wanted to convey in this story."

The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and features a cameo by Mohanlal. It will be released on September 11.