Priyadarshan casts Kapoor, Tripathi, Shukla, aims to recapture 'Hungama' fun
Entertainment
Priyadarshan is gearing up for a new comedy, bringing Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Saurabh Shukla together as three older guys caught in hilarious and unpredictable situations.
After recent Bhooth Bangla, he's hoping to recapture the fun of classics like Hungama.
Priyadarshan reunion spans decades, Yadav joins
This film reunites Priyadarshan with Tripathi after 16 years, Shukla after more than two decades, and Kapoor — three decades since Gardish.
Rajpal Yadav is also joining the cast.
Interestingly, this might be Priyadarshan's last project before his milestone 100th film with Mohanlal, another big moment for Indian cinema fans.