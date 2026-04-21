Priyadarshan casts Kapoor, Tripathi, Shukla, aims to recapture 'Hungama' fun

Priyadarshan reunion spans decades, Yadav joins

This film reunites Priyadarshan with Tripathi after 16 years, Shukla after more than two decades, and Kapoor — three decades since Gardish.

Rajpal Yadav is also joining the cast.

Interestingly, this might be Priyadarshan's last project before his milestone 100th film with Mohanlal, another big moment for Indian cinema fans.