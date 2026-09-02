Priyadarshan reveals 'Hera Pheri' made his life 'miserable'
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has directed several iconic comedies in Bollywood, recently revealed that he dislikes making comedies. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he shared his thoughts on switching genres with his upcoming film Haiwaan and why he doesn't want a "Priyadarshan signature." Despite starting his career with serious dramas like Muskurahat and Gardish, it was Hera Pheri that catapulted him to fame in the 2000s.
Career shift
'It was just comedy, comedy, and comedy'
Priyadarshan said, "I started with serious films. Gardish worked for me, Virasat worked for me. Then Hera Pheri made my life miserable."
"After that, it was just comedy, comedy, and comedy. To be honest, I hate shooting comedies."
For the unversed, the director helmed 20 Hindi films between 2001 and 2021, 16 of which were comedies.
Filmmaking philosophy
'I really enjoy making serious films'
Priyadarshan explained, "Now, I have realized I can shoot films with humor and stories that have humor, instead of just joke after joke."
"I try situational humor. I don't put gags and comedy tracks."
"Even in comedies, I believe all my characters are serious, but people find what happens to them humorous."
"But still, I don't like making comedies."
"That's why I tried Haiwaan, because I really enjoy making serious films."
New venture
All about 'Haiwaan'
Priyadarshan's upcoming film, Haiwaan, stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal.
It also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.
The psychological thriller will be released on September 11.