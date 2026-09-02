Priyadarshan reveals 'Hera Pheri' made his life 'miserable'

Priyadarshan said, "I started with serious films. Gardish worked for me, Virasat worked for me. Then Hera Pheri made my life miserable."

"After that, it was just comedy, comedy, and comedy. To be honest, I hate shooting comedies."

For the unversed, the director helmed 20 Hindi films between 2001 and 2021, 16 of which were comedies.