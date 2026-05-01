Priyadarshan denies dispute with Kumar, Tabu over 'Bhooth Bangla' edits Entertainment May 01, 2026

Heard about the drama between Akshay Kumar and Tabu about Bhooth Bangla? Director Priyadarshan says there's nothing to it.

He made it clear that editing choices were his call, not the actors,' and added, "Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me."

He also wondered why people are spreading negativity when, in his words, "The film is a big success, but some are trying to spread negativity."