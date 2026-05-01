Priyadarshan denies dispute with Kumar, Tabu over 'Bhooth Bangla' edits
Heard about the drama between Akshay Kumar and Tabu about Bhooth Bangla? Director Priyadarshan says there's nothing to it.
He made it clear that editing choices were his call, not the actors,' and added, "Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me."
He also wondered why people are spreading negativity when, in his words, "The film is a big success, but some are trying to spread negativity."
'Bhooth Bangla' gains box office momentum
The film dropped on April 17, 2026, bringing together a star cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It's produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.
Plus, it features one of the last performances by legendary actor Asrani before he passed away in late 2025.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, Bhooth Bangla has been picking up momentum at the box office.