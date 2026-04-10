Priyadarshan eyed for 'Madhubala' biopic with filming due this year
Entertainment
The much-awaited Madhubala biopic is making headlines as Kalyani Priyadarshan is now being considered for the lead role, after earlier buzz around Sara Arjun.
Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film aims to celebrate the legendary actress' life and is expected to start filming later this year.
Priyadarshan builds career toward 'Genie'
Kalyani has been steadily building her film career since her 2017 debut in Hello, with notable roles in Chitralahari and Maanaadu.
Her recent hit, Lokah Chapter 1, did well at the box office, and she's gearing up for her next project, Genie, directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan.