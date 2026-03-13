Priyadarshan on low-budget success: 'Our competitor is Steven Spielberg'
Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently opened up about how Malayalam movies work with tiny budgets, joking that their "immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg."
He added, "We don't have money, so what we do is believe in content."
What makes a good film, according to Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan pointed out that Bollywood films often go big on drama, while Malayalam cinema tries to keep things grounded and real.
He also prefers creative freedom without interference from producers or actors.
For him, even comedy should feel authentic: he wants people laughing at genuinely funny moments, not double meanings.
Why 'Marakkar' didn't work, why 'Lokah' did
Not all projects have worked out: his film Marakkar struggled at the box office despite a huge budget and awards.
But his daughter Kalyani's film Lokah: Chapter 1 was a massive hit, having grossed approximately ₹248+ crore worldwide on just a ₹30 crore budget.