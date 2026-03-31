Priyadarshan says Bollywood doesn't give 'creative liberty'

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan , who has directed several Hindi films such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently opened up about his return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he expressed disappointment over the lack of change in Hindi cinema during his absence. "I think actors are dominating here. Creators don't have creative liberty," he said.

Industry insights 'These young boys in Malayalam cinema...' Priyadarshan noted that while there is a new generation of filmmakers in India, he hasn't seen much change in Bollywood. He praised the Malayalam film industry for its focus on content over budgets. "These young boys in Malayalam cinema are telling their stories in a very interesting way. They are now exposed to a wider audience thanks to OTT."

Filmmaker's counsel 'Content is more important than glamor' Priyadarshan, who has directed 97 films in his four-decade-long career, advised Bollywood to prioritize content over glamor. "They should know that content is more important than glamor," he emphasized. He also shared his experience of making seven movies in one year in 1986 and how he learned to slow down after a few flops. "I thought I needed to put all my ideas out fast."

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Career reflections 'Filmmaking is a process of learning...' Despite his successful career, Priyadarshan still feels he could have done better with his films. He confessed to not rewatching his movies but feeling he could have improved them when he sees them on TV. "Filmmaking is a process of learning. There are wonderful directors whom I adore among my contemporaries." "Today, they are nowhere, even though I feel they are better directors than I am."

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