Priyadarshan recalls 'people used to think Vidya Balan cannot dance'

Priyadarshan revealed, "This is very interesting because there was a time when people used to think that Vidya (Balan) cannot dance." "And she told me I will take it as a big challenge. Vidya practised for 35-40 days just to do this song." "And the one who is dancing with her is Vineeth Radhakrishnan, who is one of the finest classical dancers of the country. But she matched his energy."

Performance

Farah Khan praised Balan for her performance

Priyadarshan further added, "And one day Vidya came and told me I will never forget this song in my life because someone who once told me I cannot dance, Farah Khan, has appreciated me for it." "She said I will never be able to repeat it but this is the best thing you have done for me. So this is something I remember very well." Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is set to make a Bollywood comeback with Bhooth Bangla.