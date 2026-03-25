Priyadarshan recalls 'people used to think Vidya Balan cannot dance'
What's the story
Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently opened up about one of the most iconic moments from his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the song Mere Dholna featuring Vidya Balan. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that Balan had to overcome doubts about her dancing skills to deliver this unforgettable performance. The song is now considered one of the highlights of both the film and Balan's career.
Challenge accepted
'Vidya practiced for 35-40 days just to do this song'
Priyadarshan revealed, "This is very interesting because there was a time when people used to think that Vidya (Balan) cannot dance." "And she told me I will take it as a big challenge. Vidya practised for 35-40 days just to do this song." "And the one who is dancing with her is Vineeth Radhakrishnan, who is one of the finest classical dancers of the country. But she matched his energy."
Performance
Farah Khan praised Balan for her performance
Priyadarshan further added, "And one day Vidya came and told me I will never forget this song in my life because someone who once told me I cannot dance, Farah Khan, has appreciated me for it." "She said I will never be able to repeat it but this is the best thing you have done for me. So this is something I remember very well." Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is set to make a Bollywood comeback with Bhooth Bangla.