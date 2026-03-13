Priyadarshan says comedy directors aren't respected, treated as 'jokers'

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan , known for his hit comedies like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others, recently revealed that he is often "forced" to make comedy films. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he confessed that while he enjoys making serious cinema such as Kaalapaani and Kanchivaram, industry expectations push him toward comedy. "I like to shoot serious films. I don't like to shoot comedy films. I have no option, so I am doing it," he said.

Industry perception Priyadarshan laments lack of respect for comedy filmmakers Priyadarshan further expressed his frustration over the lack of respect for comedy filmmakers. He said, "When you make comedy films, you are never respected as a good director. When you make a serious film, there is respect for you in the film fraternity." "That is very painful to me. Why is a comedy filmmaker never accepted as a good filmmaker?"

Global view Global bias against comedy movies Priyadarshan also highlighted a global bias against comedy filmmakers. He said, "I love making films like Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani because there I will be accepted more as a filmmaker in the film fraternity." "Even internationally, this issue exists. They look at you as a joker when you make comedy films." "That is why you rarely find comedy films winning an Oscar. This is very sad, but it's the reality."

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