Priyadarshan says comedy directors aren't respected, treated as 'jokers'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for his hit comedies like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others, recently revealed that he is often "forced" to make comedy films. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he confessed that while he enjoys making serious cinema such as Kaalapaani and Kanchivaram, industry expectations push him toward comedy. "I like to shoot serious films. I don't like to shoot comedy films. I have no option, so I am doing it," he said.
Industry perception
Priyadarshan laments lack of respect for comedy filmmakers
Priyadarshan further expressed his frustration over the lack of respect for comedy filmmakers. He said, "When you make comedy films, you are never respected as a good director. When you make a serious film, there is respect for you in the film fraternity." "That is very painful to me. Why is a comedy filmmaker never accepted as a good filmmaker?"
Global view
Global bias against comedy movies
Priyadarshan also highlighted a global bias against comedy filmmakers. He said, "I love making films like Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani because there I will be accepted more as a filmmaker in the film fraternity." "Even internationally, this issue exists. They look at you as a joker when you make comedy films." "That is why you rarely find comedy films winning an Oscar. This is very sad, but it's the reality."
Career highlights
Priyadarshan's filmography and upcoming movie
Priyadarshan, who has been active in Malayalam and Hindi cinema since 1982, has directed over 98 films across various Indian languages. Apart from his popular comedies like Hungama and Bhagam Bhag, he has also received critical acclaim for serious films such as Gardish and Virasat. He is currently awaiting the release of his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.